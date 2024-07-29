Corolla Beach Rescue shares important safety tips for OBX vacationers

COROLLA, NC — Each summer, the Outer Banks has a combination of long time and new vacationers. Corolla Beach Rescue is encouraging both to keep their safety in mind each time you step on the beach.

On Saturday afternoon, Corolla Fire and Rescue crews recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy from the ocean hours after he went underwater. Corolla Beach Rescue Chief Information Officer Matthew Hewes shares that Saturday's conditions were dangerous.

“We had moderate rip currents, we had onshore winds, and there was some surf activity that generates currents. Currents predominantly are the result of wave activity, and we did have that wave activity and dangerous currents on Saturday."

The tragic news is top of mind for some vacationers who just got here this weekend. Some shared they plan to keep an extra close eye on their kids near the water.

Hewes shared that it does not matter the time of year, rip currents can pop up at any time and be dangerous.

“They can come and they can go and every hour brings new and different conditions to the beach and swimmers aren't necessarily in tune with those changes, which is why it's so important to seek out that information.”

Corolla Beach Rescue covers 24 miles of area, including 17 lifeguard stands and 10 roaming patrols during the season. Though every beach access is does not have a stand, the conditions are shown through flags.

“We use yellow flags and red flags. Yellow flags are a warning that there are dangerous currents. Non-swimmers should avoid the water entirely and other people should use extreme caution. When we have red flags on the flag poles that would indicate that the water is closed entirely to swimming."

Hewes stressed that one of the safest things any beachgoer can do, is swim near a lifeguard and they are always available to answer your safety questions.