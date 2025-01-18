Crews begin sandbag project that aims to protect NC 12 from over wash

RODANTHE, N.C. — The Outer Banks is special to George Vick. He was birdwatching when I met him at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

“We do this a couple of times a year, this time of the year. The other times we come down here are summer vacation with the kids and grandkids," said Vick.

While the area is beautiful, George remembers how destructive the weather can be.

“There was one year when there was an inlet broken in a hurricane, and it upset Highway 12. It upset it for probably a two-year period," said Vick.

Vick has been visiting for decades and knows there's only one way in and one way out on NC 12. When sand and water cover it, it's almost impossible to drive through, which is why North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are making efforts to mitigate that from happening.

“This specific area became a severe hot spot in the last five years," said Jeff Ryder, the Dare County maintenance engineer with NCDOT.

An 1,100-foot stretch of dune is now being filled with large sandbags and then covered to remake the dune—a temporary solution that has been implemented in other areas like Kitty Hawk and Ocracoke, some of which are still in place years later.

“This system is dependent on the frequency and severity of storms," said Ryder.

This project should be finished early next week. It's a fix that officials and visitors feel is necessary until a permanent solution is found.

"The major purpose of it is to protect the edge of our roadways. It will also help slow the overwash process. The big thing is it protects the edge of our pavement. If the pavement is structurally damaged, that creates a very long period. It can increase the maximum time that we have to get the road back open for the residents of Hatteras Island," said Ryder.

“There's no substitute for not doing it, because the people down here, of course, it's essential for them," said Vick.