Crews from western N.C. arrive in the Outer Banks to help clear snow covered roads

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — It’s not every day, or even every year, that the Outer Banks sees a significant amount of snowfall. But just like the tourists in the summer, the locals welcomed it.

“It's beautiful. It's something you don't see," said Matthew Whelan, who has lived in the Outer Banks for 30 years.

“It's funny, I was thinking just this morning that snow in the Outer Banks is like a good house guest. It doesn't come often, and it doesn't stay very long," said Billy Daugherty, an Outer Banks local who was out with his wife Shelly enjoying the snow in Kill Devil Hills.

Local crews were hard at work before and during the storm to take care of the snow covered roads. On Wednesday, they got some help as NCDOT crews from Division 13 in Rutherford County arrived.

“We got 10 tandems here to help out Dare County and provide some assistance pushing the snow," said Jacob Zimmerman, the Rutherford County Maintenance Engineer for NCDOT Division 13 near Asheville.

Rutherford County was one of the more than two dozen counties impacted by Hurricane Helene. Zimmerman said with the help they received in relief efforts, this is a way they can return the favor.

“It really means a lot. When Helene hit, they were able to provide a lot of help to us and help us through the recovery efforts, through the storm," said Zimmerman. "Now, we can return the favor."

He says it's a favor that has no expiration date.

“As long as it takes to get the roads clear," said Zimmerman.