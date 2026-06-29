Dare Co. School Board passes policy banning use of e-bikes on school property

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The use of e-bikes on the Outer Banks has become a hot topic across our community, leading to the Dare County School Board recently passing a ban on the use of e-bikes on school property and at school-related activities.

"It seems like we just need to talk to the handful of kids, enforce the rules, show them what's responsible, and move on," said Eric Moore, a Dare County Schools parent.

Moore has three children who attend Dare County Schools, and at least two of the three ride their e-bikes to school almost every day.

"Every single day they love riding their bikes, and unless it was pouring rain, they would always ride their bikes every day," said Moore.

The Dare County Board of Education on second reading recently passed a ban on the use of e-bikes on school property and at school-related activities, citing Dare County Schools' commitment to safety and the potential risk of injury.

"To add another little rule to like kind of micromanage these kids, I don't think is really going to change anything, because it seems like the rules aren't even being enforced already," said Moore.

The policy states that students can still have e-bikes at school, but once on school property, the bikes cannot be operated and must be walked. Superintendent Steve Basnight said violations of the policy will be included in the school district's Code of Conduct.

For parents like Moore, he feels that children doing the right thing are being punished for a handful of bad apples.

"By just kind of making these little rules, you're not actually addressing the main problem of trying to help these kids be mature young adults and interact in a friendly manner with everybody in the community," said Moore.

Moore hopes there can also be a commitment to education from school leaders and across the county on e-bikes and how children can operate them safely.

"I know our kids love the independence. It's kind of like their first step into being responsible young adults," said Moore.

In recent months, there have been growing public safety announcements related to e-bikes from area law enforcement. In April, Dare County Parks and Recreation banned the use of e-bikes at all parks, saying in part: "Effective immediately, E-bikes are no longer permitted at any Dare County Parks & Recreation park. There are daily instances where children are speeding recklessly in the parking lot or on the sidewalks. They are speeding through the playground and spinning tires on the fields, just to name a few of the bigger safety issues and ongoing concerns we have experienced with the e-bikes."

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