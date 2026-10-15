Early voting underway in Dare County with local tax questions on the ballot

MANTEO, N.C. — The crowds were out Thursday on the first day of early voting in North Carolina as neighbors in Dare County turned out to cast their ballots. Phil Aitcheson was one of those voters.

"I think it's important that everybody participate," said Aitcheson.

Aitcheson grew up coming to the Outer Banks but has called Nags Head home for the past two years. News 3 asked what issues are shaping the way he's voting.

"We got to stop overtaxing people," said Aitcheson.

Besides a ballot full of local races, voters will also help decide on multiple issues related to taxes. Two that have been top of mind for voters in the Outer Banks are a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would help fund parks and recreation projects and another measure that asks voters to decide whether there should be limits on property tax increases by local governments.

News 3 Outer Banks Reporter Will Thomas has continued to hear mixed reviews on both topics.

One piece of good news for voters is that although the voter registration deadline has passed, Dare County Board of Elections Director Kelly McPherson says that won't stop unregistered voters from casting a ballot during the early voting period.

"During early voting, we do offer a service called same day registration, where you can vote and register the same day," said McPherson.

McPherson pointed out that to participate in same-day registration, voters will need to present photo identification and a document showing their name and current address. The service is only available to unregistered voters.

Early voting will continue through Oct. 31 at three locations: the Dare County Administration Building in Manteo, Kill Devil Hills Town Hall and the Fessenden Center Annex in Buxton.

All voters will need to show photo identification to cast their ballots. McPherson says voters can get free photo identification at the Dare County Board of Elections office through Oct. 31.

Absentee ballots began going out Sept. 4, and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 20.

Sample ballots and more information for Dare County voters can be found here.

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