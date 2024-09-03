Family welcomes newborn daughter while on vacation in the Outer Banks

COROLLA, NC. — Little Emerysn Mae Zajac's Outer Banks delivery was quite the surprise for her parents. Hours before her birth, her parents Alyssa Narkiewicz, David Zajac and sister Paislee from New York had just gotten to their Corolla rental home on Sunday, August 25.

At almost 35 weeks pregnant, Alyssa wasn’t feeling 100%, throughout the Sunday and into the middle of the night on Monday.

“Alyssa called an early night around 9:30 (p.m.) and then around 1:15 (a.m.) she was saying, 'You know what? Something just doesn't feel right. I can't get comfortable," said David Zajac.

Alyssa's discomfort grew, and they knew it was time to get help.

“We were actually planning to drive to the Outer Banks Hospital ourselves to get everything checked out. But around 2:28 (a.m.) that plan got kind of nixed as she yelled over to me in the living room and said, I think my water broke," said David Zajac.

They called 911 and luckily Corolla Fire and Rescue and Currituck County Fire-EMS were just up the road at the Pine Island Station. Firefighter/Advanced EMT Brian Meade and Anthony Parker, and Firefighter/Paramedic Taylor Cohen (primary providers of care), Firefighter/Paramedic Roger Burris, Firefighter/Advanced EMT Bob Orletsky and Capt./Paramedic Robert Pugh were all on the scene to help deliver the baby.

“It was her second pregnancy, getting ready to push and we had no choice but to go ahead and deliver in the vacation home, which no one was expecting. ...Being there bringing something into the world and having a birth is excellent. It’s a really uplifting, motivating feeling," said Cohen.

For the family, they can’t thank the firefighters and EMS, and all the hospital crews enough for helping them bring their second daughter into the world.

“We couldn't be more thankful for, obviously, the firefighters that were there and handled everything awesomely, everything went so smooth, Outer Banks hospital staff, they were wonderful, and then all the NICU nurses and doctors, everyone here at Princess Anne (Hospital) has kept us in the loop and up to date with everything," said David Zajac.

In fitting fashion, the beach house the family were staying in is called “Carolina Dream.”

“We have a special place in our hearts that it's going to be like, we either have to come back to that house every year just for the memories and celebrate her birthday, or just come down to the area every year, and North Carolina now holds a very special place in our heart," said Alyssa Narkiewicz.

Emerysn Mae Zajac is currently in the NICU at Princess Anne Hospital and when she’s strong enough, will be able to head home to Niagara Falls, New York.