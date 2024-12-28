Humpback whale that washed ashore in Kitty Hawk has necropsy before beach clean up

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Marine biologists in Kitty Hawk performed a necropsy Saturday morning on a humpback whale that washed ashore Friday, and News 3 is following through with marine experts as we await the test results.

The 27-foot-long young female whale, estimated to weigh about 19,000 pounds, was discovered near the Bennett Street beach access point. Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) hope to gain insights into the cause of the whale’s death.

Blair Mase, a marine mammal coordinator for NOAA, noted that the whale was likely migrating south for the winter — a common occurrence for humpbacks.

Juvenile whales often remain offshore in the Mid-Atlantic, making strandings of this age class relatively typical, Mase says.

"The humpback whales are currently migrating south for the winter, and the juveniles typically hang offshore in the Mid-Atlantic, so it’s not uncommon to have strandings of this age class or at all," she said.

This year, NOAA has reported nine dead whales off the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia, five of which were humpbacks.

“The most consistent cause of death has been either evidence of vessel strikes or entanglement,” Mase stated, adding that entanglement often involves fishing gear.

Some activists have promoted the theory that construction of offshore wind turbines could be disrupting the whales' habitat, though no evidence has substantiated this claim.

Nature enthusiasts like Johnny Keating were among the onlookers Friday after the carcass was discovered, expressing their admiration for the majestic creature despite the circumstances.

“It’s very majestic and awe-inspiring,” Keating said.

NOAA indicated that while the necropsy may provide immediate answers, laboratory results could take weeks or even months. Once the examination is complete, the nearly-10-ton whale will likely be buried at the beach.

News 3 Outer Banks reporter Will Thomas contributed to this story.