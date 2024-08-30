Inner and Outer Banks ferry service working to address and overcome debut season challenges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Town of Hertford and surrounding harbor towns of the Inner Banks were buzzing in May when Harbor Towns Inc. launched a first-of-its-kind ferry service. However, the company ran into challenges just a few months into the summer and needed to change its operations.

“We thought we would be doing a trip out of two towns probably twice a week, so four trips total. That's kind of what we had hoped for, [but it] didn't work out that way," said Mel Martine, the director of events on the Albemarle Queen.

Across the Albemarle Sound sit five harbor towns: Columbia, Edenton, Elizabeth City, Hertford and Plymouth. Harbor Towns Inc., a private nonprofit, initially planned to use a passenger ferry for a handful of weekly trips and also bring Manteo into the equation to connect the Inner and Outer Banks.

“The hysu cats [the ferries] are a prototype. They're the only of their kind. We started off the season with high hopes, and then we started running into some mechanical issues," said Martine.

She says they're hoping to work out the kinks of the new business.

"We've kind of had to readjust after having engine issues, mechanical issues, navigational issues with the boats. They've been heavily certified by the Coast Guard, so they're extremely safe, but we've been having some mechanical issues that have made us kind of shift and redirect what we're doing," said Martine.

Those mechanical issues led to the decision to use the hydrofoil catamarans for town events, in and out trips and private rentals.

“About two months ago, we were having to cancel too many trips and disappointing too many of our customers, and that relationship with our customers is our number one priority. So, we decided to stop the services as far as the back and forth from town to town," said Martine.

Town residents and leaders have been disappointed by the change, but understanding of a business in its first year.

“This is being tried as a new endeavor, so hiccups are to be expected. But we’re still excited for it and fingers crossed that things get back on track soon," said Ashley Hodges, Mayor for the Town of Hertford.

Another positive has been the addition of the Albemarle Queen, the first paddle wheeler on the Pasquotank River in a century, for areas like Elizabeth City and Plymouth.

“Here in Plymouth, we're on the banks of the Roanoke River and the Roanoke River Delta, with over 50 miles of shoreline within five miles of town. The most fun for us has been the paddle wheeler, the Albemarle Queen, and we've been doing paddle wheel dinner cruises once or more a month, and they've been a big hit," said Tom Harrison, travel and tourism director for Washington County.

Though it hasn’t gone the way everyone hoped, the company is taking this as a learning experience.

“The feedback that we get good and bad is constructive, and that's how we grow, and we look forward to reevaluating and coming back even stronger next year," said Martine.

The company's season still runs through the end of November and for more information on boat options, head to their website here.