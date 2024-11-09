Keeping the spotlight on recovery efforts in North Carolina following Helene

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Just six weeks ago, 25 counties in western North Carolina were hit by one of the most impactful natural disasters in the areas history, Hurricane Helene. But it’s devastation is still fresh on many minds.

“I personally stayed off any news and did not look at any video or pictures for the first two and a half to three weeks, I couldn't do it and keep moving forward at the pace that we were," said Elizabeth Brazas, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.

“Swift water rescue was getting people off of the roofs of their houses and getting them over to dry land. Areas that were normally not flood plains were then substantially damaged by water," said Kevin Jones, who lives just outside of Asheville in Swannanoa.

Watch related coverage: Local rescue teams and organizations come together to provide Helene relief

Local rescue teams and organizations come together to provide Helene relief

"I remember looking up, like, off into the distance and seeing a river where there's not a river," said Brandon Ford, who lives in Boone.

25 counties were impacted. The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina represents 18 of them. More than $29 million dollars have been donated to them and around $7 million handed out through grants to impacted communities.

“I'm signing a letter that's got a $2 contribution from someone in the Bronx, which I'm thinking is a child. And then the next contribution is 150,000 from some Family Fund in Missouri. It's just been amazing," said Brazas.

Watch related coverage: Outer Banks community steps up to support areas impacted by Hurricane Helene

Outer Banks community steps up to support areas impacted by Hurricane Helene

Support has also come from the Outer Banks, which is a community that is no stranger to hurricanes.

“We immediately felt a connection to the folks in western North Carolina, and you see it in the response. We were able to send over $56,000 in support to various organizations in western North Carolina, and we intend to make a year-end gift as well," Chris Sawin, president and CEO of the Outer Banks Community Foundation.

On the receiving end of the relief are people hoping they’re not forgotten.

“We're just now starting to realize the actual economic impact of this hurricane up here. People who already didn't have a lot to begin with are now out houses and don't really have a good way to rebuild and repair," said Ford.

Watch related coverage: Legitimate organizations you can donate to for Hurricane Helene relief

Legitimate organizations you can donate to for Hurricane Helene relief

“There are still people without power, without water, without internet, and it's been over four weeks. Some roads and towns are gone. So it's every day we're learning of more need and the scope of the damage and the need," said Brazas.

“The supplies are great, but moving forward, we're going to need a lot more of people willing to put the boots on the ground and put out their hands and say, where can I help," said Jones.

An important question for a community on a long road to recovery.

Western North Carolina communities continue to be in need. Some organizations in the areas impacted include the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, WAMY, F.A.R.M. Cafe and Hospitality House.