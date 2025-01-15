Kitty Hawk partners with NCDOT to build new sidewalk with safety and accessibility in mind

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — It’s no secret that most people get around the Outer Banks in their cars so the town of Kitty Hawk is now working to increase pedestrian safety and accessibility through a new sidewalk project.

“We're kind of a difficult destination. If you do want to walk to some place, usually you decide, no, I'll drive my car because it just doesn't feel safe," said Jeanne Shrader, the owner of Knitting Addiction at milepost 4.5 in Kitty Hawk.

Shrader has been a business owner for two decades and has been at her current location in Kitty Hawk for 11 years. As many know, walking around town isn’t the easiest or safest thing to do in the Outer Banks.

“We have a lot of people that are pedestrians, and there's not any place for them to walk long. They're walking right along (US Highway) 158 and you know, the traffic in the summertime can be hauling along at 50 miles an hour and often faster," said Shrader.

Kitty Hawk town leaders, partnering with NCDOT, have approved a new sidewalk project that will be placed on the west side (sound side) of US Highway 158 somewhere with more foot traffic, but also not as much development.

With town leaders saying "This collaborative effort represents a significant investment in the town’s infrastructure, reflecting a shared commitment to improving walkability and promoting a healthier, more connected community."

“I think that people would use sidewalks if we had the opportunity to. The other towns have upped their safety concerns and have made it a priority to have walkable paths," said Shrader.

It’s not clear where exactly the sidewalk will be built at this point, but the expectation is for construction to start this fall.