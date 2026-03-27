Lit smoking materials likely sparked Shallowbag Bay Club blaze in Manteo

MANTEO, N.C. — It's been almost a month since a devastating fire at the Shallowbag Bay Club in Manteo, but it's still fresh on neighbors' minds. The Dare County and Manteo fire marshal's offices have concluded that the fire most likely started from lit smoking materials igniting nearby combustible materials.

In a press release, officials say, "To reach these conclusions, investigators conducted a thorough review of physical evidence, examined local video footage and photographs, and carried out interviews with residents and witnesses."

Many neighbors were either awakened by or witnessed the massive flames of a building on fire in the Shallowbag Bay Club community on March 4. Everyone was able to get out safely, but 10 people have now been without their home for more than three weeks.

"We had a minor fire back in 2024 that affected two units, we've had floods that have displaced people and whatnot, but never anything of this magnitude," said Bruce Polansky, the Shallowbag Bay Club Owner's Association president.

Polansky and fellow residents have told News 3 that the fire was something they had never experienced before.

The Dare County and Manteo fire marshal's offices spent almost a month investigating. In addition to determining that lit smoking materials are believed to have caused the fire, officials also found there's no evidence that the fire was intentional.

"I think folks biggest concerns were that it was something electrical that could have perhaps affect the other buildings. So it's a little bit of a relief that we found that the most likely cause was smoking. People have been tense, but everyone, especially the folks that were directly affected, have been very understanding," said Polansky.

When the fire happened in early March, Town of Manteo Emergency Manager Kevin Zorc told us that the structure is condemned and deemed uninhabitable. Three of the units were heavily damaged by fire and the other three by smoke and water.

Though the impact is still fresh on neighbors' minds, Polansky shares they are already in the process of finding a contractor to start the process of rebuilding.

"The plan is absolutely we're going to rebuild it to what it was before. Current building code will dictate some changes, but we'll get those handled as well," said Polansky.

Not only have the neighbors come together to support the people impacted, but the community and local organizations have stepped up to help the displaced families as well.

Polansky says the Shallowbag Bay Club community continues to be thankful for the first responders' incredible response that day.

Fire and emergency crews from across the Outer Banks had the fire under control within an hour. Seventy-five first responders were on scene from seven fire and emergency departments across the Outer Banks.

The town shared this as well when it comes to fire safety for residents. Zorc had told News 3 earlier this month that it is his belief that efficient smoke alarms played a major role in everyone getting out safely that day.

"The Town of Manteo reminds all residents of the importance of fire safety. Every residence should have properly installed and maintained smoke alarms on each level, in all sleeping areas, and along all exit paths. Residents are encouraged to test smoke alarms monthly, practice home exit drills regularly, and remember to stay low and exit quickly if an alarm sounds."