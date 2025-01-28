Man dies after crashing car into house in Currituck Co.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A man is dead after crashing a car into a house in Jarvisburg on the Outer Banks Tuesday, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to News 3.

A resident of the home was there when it happened, and told News 3 Outer Banks reporter Will Thomas that it "felt like a bomb went off."

The house, formerly the Wright Clinic, is located on Caratoke Highway in Currituck County.

Video from the scene shows a large hole in the side of the house, which according to the landlord was built in 1946.

No information is available as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the man killed in the crash.

