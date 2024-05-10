Nags Head Fire Rescue details rescue of capsized boater

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The weather is warming and more people are getting out on the water on the Outer Banks. A rescue this week served as a reminder to be prepared for relatively cool water temperatures.

“Even though it’s not the wintertime, it’s also not the summertime,” said Nags Head Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Shane Hite. “The water is still about 65 degrees.”

Hite and firefighter Will Roepke responded to a missing boater call on Monday evening. A 70-year-old man was overdue to return to shore. He had launched a boat from the Harvey Public Sound Access.

Outer Banks Coast Guard, Nags Head Fire Rescue, rescue capsized 70-year-old Foster Meyerson

At some point, the man’s boat broke apart and a portion washed ashore near the Jockey’s Ridge access. A Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted the rest of the boat capsized in the sound.

Hite sad he heard a yell in the distance, and they soon saw the man in a life preserver treading water. They were then able to get him to safety.

“His temperature had dropped substantially and when we got him out of the water, in fact his words to me were ‘I’m beat,’” Hite said “He was tired from treading water, from fighting the wave action.”

Outer Banks Nags Head to launch new warning flag system for surf conditions Samuel King

Hite estimates the man had been in the water for at least two hours. He was taken to The Outer Banks Hospital and treated for severe hypothermia.

He said the rescue just after the department completed its annual boat training and has a written plan that details procedures during water rescues.

"Fortunately, we don't end up using our boat a number of times throughout the year," Hite said. "On occasion, we might have four to five rescues per season. We train much more than that of course."

Watch related story: Nags Head to launch new warning flag system for surf conditions

Nags Head to launch new warning flag system for surf conditions

The Coast Guard issued a reminder to anyone looking to go boating during the summer season to please follow these key boating safety tips:

