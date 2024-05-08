Coast Guard, Nags Head Fire Rescue, rescue capsized 70-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Crews rescued a 70-year-old man off the coast of Nags Head, Monday evening, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said it conducted a joint rescue with Nags Head Fire Rescue after they received reports of an overdue sailor from family members.

Firebaots located and recovered the man wearing a lifejacket and showing signs of severe hypothermia.

The man was located west of Jockey Ridge State Park and was taken to Outer Banks Hospital for treatment.

Hampton Crews remind boaters to be aware hazards around HRBT Expansion Project Foster Meyerson

The man was reportedly sailing an inflatable vessel, a ponton from the vessel was found lodged in the marsh near where he was located.

“If he was not wearing a lifejacket, he may have not survived out there,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas M. Pavlik.

The Coast Guard issued a reminder to anyone looking to go boating during the summer season to please follow these key boating safety tips:

Always wear a life jacket.

Have sufficient means of communication.

Never boat under the influence.

Never turn your back on the water.

Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature.

Even if boaters do not plan to enter the water, they should be prepared for an emergency.

File a float plan.

For more information please visit the United States Coast Guard website.