Crews remind boaters to be aware of marine construction in Hampton Roads Harbor and Willoughby Bay

HAMPTON, Va. — Contractors working on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project reminded boaters to be aware of marine construction work in the area of Hampton Roads Harbor and Willoughby Bay.

Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP) the group contracting for VDOT on the HRBT Expansion Project, said that boaters should be aware that construction is underway in Hampton Roads waterways.

The Hampton Roads Harbor/James River are impacted by construction activity related to the trestle bridges for the Hampton shoreline and HRBT North Island, the trestle bridges leading to the Norfolk shoreline and HRBT South Island, and a mooring area marked with buoys and lights located in the Hampton Flats area of the James Rives.

Coast Live News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart talks music & nostalgia on Coast Live Coast Live

In the Willoughby Bay area, HRCP said to expect the following construction activity:

Construction alongside both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Willoughby Bay Bridge, a mooring area in the vicinity of the bridge, and an exclusion zone along the bridge.

Crews said to expect barges, cranes, crew boats, and more in these areas. They asked boaters to exhibit caution when operating near any construction activity.