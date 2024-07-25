NC Gov. Cooper celebrates major wind project in Chowan County, speaks about VP Harris' campaign for president

CHOWAN COUNTY, NC — The wind turbines are spinning in Chowan County and more than a hundred people gathered to celebrate a project that will be historic for the eastern North Carolina area.

More than a hundred people joined North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in signing a 242 foot long turbine blade.

“The Timbermill Wind project will bring major economic investment to Chowan County and strengthen our onshore wind operations," said Governor Roy Cooper. "North Carolina is an epicenter of clean energy and we look forward to expanding wind, solar and other energy projects throughout our state along with the good paying jobs they bring."

Apex Clean Energy has been working on this day for more than a decade. With the help of Timbermill Wind's construction team, Chowan County leaders and the community, the more than 40 wind turbines are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

"It's almost inconceivable. We're talking about a $500 million investment," said Bob Kirby, a Chowan County Commissioner.

According to Apex the project is expected to generate up to $33 million in tax revenue over its lifetime. Tax payer money helps fund education in the area, which leaders and the community could not hold in their excitement about.

Over the last couple days, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has emerged as a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris' run for the White House in November.

“She has been to North Carolina 15 times since she has been vice president and I have met with her every time she has been here. We have talked about a lot of issues, her process on vice president selection, we have not talked about," said Cooper.

Cooper did speak briefly about his excitement for Harris' campaign.

“She has solidified Democrats. It's been a bottom up thing. When she announced, there were a number of states, including North Carolina, who's delegates met on their own and endorsed her. We saw millions of dollars being collected online and a lot of those came from donors who had never given before," said Cooper.

Cooper finished with making it clear that North Carolina will be an important state in the 2024 election.

“North Carolina is in play. We heard from campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon today that they are expanding their map and we’re on it. Donald Trump is obviously worried because he’s coming to Charlotte today because he wants to try and shore up North Carolina and I believe that we can win this state for Kamala Harris," said Cooper.