NCDOT presents proposed ferry toll rates, as state board pushes for delay of implementation

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The North Carolina Board of Transportation received NCDOT Ferry Division recommendations for ferry tolls during a meeting in Hickory on Thursday morning. As part of legislation included in the state budget this summer, all ferry routes in the state are expected to be tolled by Jan. 1, 2027.

Ferry Division Director Jed Dixon said the critical components of the toll recommendations come from the vessel replacement schedule, the cost of vessel replacement, other available funding beyond toll revenue and the anticipated impacts of tolling on ridership.

Under state law, toll collections are to be put toward vessel replacement, and NCDOT expects the toll rates to generate an average of $4.4 million a year. Dixon noted that even with the revenue generated by the tolls, it is less than the 80% funding required to pay for a new vessel every four years.

The tolls will impact our community's traditionally free Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes. For single vehicles smaller than 20 feet, the proposed rates are $10 each way for the Hatteras-Ocracoke route and $7 each way for the Currituck-Knotts Island route.

Justin LeBlanc, executive director of the Ocracoke Access Alliance, shared his thoughts on the proposed rates.

"I think starting at a $10 toll is really reasonable, and I appreciate the ferry division's plans and proposals to start there," said LeBlanc.

LeBlanc and the OAA have previously expressed concerns that the turnaround was too fast for the tolls to be implemented. Board of Transportation members made it clear Thursday morning that they feel the same way. A resolution was unanimously passed calling on the General Assembly to delay implementation of the tolls until at least April 1, 2027.

"I think that resolution just recognizes how large of an undertaking this is to try to implement on such short notice, and the need for a little bit more time to work out some really important details," said LeBlanc.

Though there will be a $150 commuter pass per vehicle available for residents once the tolls begin, LeBlanc said the organization is continuing to push the Legislature to preserve the longtime priority pass for Ocracoke residents using the ferries. The priority pass, which allows residents to skip long summer lines, was not included in the legislation.

"We're pushing the General Assembly to try and do that when they come back November 30 to December 11. We don't think there's time to wait until next year to get the priority pass authorized," said LeBlanc.

These recommendations come after community meetings held by the Ferry Division in areas affected by the upcoming tolls and were used to help determine the recommended rates. The complete table of recommended each way toll rates can be found below.

Classifications Hatteras-Ocracoke Currituck-Knotts Island Vehicle and/or Combo <20 ft (Single) $10 $7 Vehicle and/or Combo 20 to 40 ft (Double) $20 $14 Vehicle and/or Combo 40 to 65 ft (Triple) $30 $28 Motorcycles / Scooters $5 $3 Golf Cart / ATV $5 $3 Motorcycle with Trailer / Side Car $10 $7 Bicycle Rider $2 $2 Pedestrian $1 $1

A public comment period is now open for neighbors to weigh in on the toll recommendations until October 23rd. The board is expected to take action at their meeting on Nov. 5.

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