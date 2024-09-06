North Carolina school district hits major milestones in student improvement

ELIZABETH CITY, NC. — “We just sat there and looked at the computer screen, and for a couple minutes, nobody said anything," said Keith Parker, superintendent of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Public Schools.

That was the reaction a month ago when Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Public Schools leaders learned their hard work was starting to pay off. In 2022, the district embarked on a mission to get off the low-performing designation in the state. That’s been achieved.

ECPCPS went from eight to six low performing schools in 2022-2023 and in the 2023-2024 school year that is now down to two. In the 2023-2024 school year, the district improved in all student sub-group categories. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Early College is the first school ever to receive an A designation under the state's accountability model. J.C. Sawyer and P.W. Moore Elementary both achieved a C grade this year after having an F in 2022.

Pasquotank County High School went from a D to C designation and leadership is already setting their sites on getting that grade to a B.

“I can say number one is just the kids wanting to do better, not wanting to attend a school that was titled low performing. They wanted to be in a place where it shined. The teachers needed the confidence level and the instructional leadership to be able to do what they knew how to do, but teach them how to do it so that they got the outcomes that they were looking for. Parents wanted a place that was safe for their kids to attend," said Delishia Moore, principal of Pasquotank County High School.

This success comes from many places. Keeping a closer eye on student improvement, offering new programs and extra instruction to name a few. The district also points to strong relationships inside and outside of the schools.

“To see the compassion and the care from our educators of the work we're doing is something that is really powerful," said Parker.

"It's nice having those educators that really care for us. I know they've been offering different tutoring in the morning and afternoon just to give the students that need the extra support, that support that they need. There's also been a fostering of a community between the staff, the students and the parents that have helped enhance the support that's needed to actually help our school grow," said Rubi Nunez-Anaya, a senior at Pasquotank County High School.

The district isn't stopping here though, as a whole they all are working towards steady improvement in the coming years.

"We started off the year with making sure that the instruction was aligned. Last year we didn't start our intervention time till second semester. This year, we started on day six, and we're still intentional about what that looks like, and monitoring the instruction, monitoring how students are performing, making sure those common formative assessments are in place, and we're using that data to drive the instruction. So we're going to get there," said Moore.

"Our commitment is to make sure we don't leave the public schools the way we found them, that we work to change them so that they work for the 21st century. They work for every kid, and they ensure that our young people get the opportunities they need to live the life they want to live, and today is a way for us to celebrate the fact we're doing that work," said Parker.