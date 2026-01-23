Deputy shoots suspect in Hatteras after domestic dispute involving shotgun: DCSO

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A person was shot by a Dare County officer after they allegedly injured a deputy following a car chase on Thursday, the Dare County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Around 11:16 p.m., deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance involving a shotgun in Hatteras Village. The suspect fled in a car when deputies arrived, according to the Dare County Sheriff's Office. When the suspect exited their car, they were combative and resisting arrest, leading to a deputy being injured.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office said a deputy then fired two shots at the suspect, injuring them. The injured deputy and suspect were both hospitalized in the Outer Banks. The injured suspect was later flown to Virginia for further treatment; the deputy was treated and released from the Outer Banks Hospital.

The suspect is facing criminal charges; the Dare County Sheriff's Office did not provide further clarification into what charges they will face.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations will investigate this incident, according to the Dare County Sheriff's Office.