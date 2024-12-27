Outer Banks organization works to bring more awareness to homelessness

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Amy Reed knows first hand what it's like to experience homelessness.

"It was hard. It was no more than a month. I think it was four days, technically, until I got the courage up to make the call to come here.”" said Reed.

Here is “Room In The Inn.” The only homeless shelter in Dare County. Some people might not think homelessness impacts the Outer Banks, but president and CEO Shari Fiveash says it’s does.

“I can say that I vacationed here 30 years and had no idea. You just don't see them. But there's tough things going on here," said Fiveash.

The organization has been serving those in need since 2009. They provide a number of services year-round including: housing, clothes, meals, helping people find jobs and much more. The 2023-2024 season saw the organization provide 1,573 room nights and 5,787 meals.

“We try and get everybody employed that we can so that they're back being a contributing part of society. That's a big goal for us," said Fiveash.

Moving forward though, the organization is aiming to bring more awareness to homelessness in the Outer Banks and build more relationships with local organizations that benefit all in need.

“We've got 21 churches that help us. The county does give us $25,000 a year, and we're thankful for that. A lot of the fishing tournaments give back a lot, and there's a lot of other organizations. It's a matter of awareness and I think we've become a whole lot more aware over the last year. It's a matter of finding those folks that can help you grow and because you can't afford to pay them, but they enjoy the giving back," said Fiveash.

The shelter itself is open from November to April, which is a big boost for the off-season, but "Room In The Inn" remains committed to serving the people experiencing homeless all year-long to help get them back on their feet.

And for anyone that might be falling on hard times, it’s okay to ask for help. Amy knows first hand that we all need it at some point in time.

“I was able to start over. I was able to get back on my feet. Come in and give us a try, because it's like the ones we have now, it's a good start," said Reed.

Amy doesn't have to worry about not having a roof over here head anymore. She's also now employed at "Room In The Inn," along with working at a restaurant in the Outer Banks, being in the service industry is something she's done her entire life.