Outer Banks realty company shares the preparation process for major storms

KITTY HAWK, North Carolina — The Outer Banks beaches were filled with people soaking up the sun, knowing this might be the only chance they have to enjoy the beach this week with potential impacts from Tropical Storm Debbie.

"We might get rained out and this might be our only beach day, so we're just trying to soak it all up," said Knox Bowden, who is visiting the Outer Banks with his family.

Watch: Debby, now a tropical storm, could impact Virginia, North Carolina as early as Wednesday

Tropical Storm Debby expected to bring heavy rainfall to Virginia, North Carolina

"We've been keeping track of it over the last day or so. If it gets a lot worse, we'll do what we have to do, but right now we plan on staying and doing our thing," said Jason Cross, who is visiting from Franklin, Virginia.

At Joe Lamb Jr. & Associates, the team has been keeping an eye on it since the threat of the storm began.

“When we have a storm coming, it's a very intense situation, all hands on deck," said Dan Hardy, president of Joe Lamb Jr. & Associates.

Watch: Hampton Roads preparing for possible impacts from Debby

'We always prepare in advance:' Hampton Roads preparing for possible impacts from Debby

The company manages hundreds of home and rental properties in the Outer Banks.

“We manage 520 homes and all of them would have to be touched prior to a storm arrival, every one of them," said Hardy.

That requires being able to communicate with homeowners and renters at all times.

“We ask them to monitor the Dare County website, the Weather Channel. And of course, we're going to let them know as much as we know but there are things that are up in the air with these storms," said Hardy.

Also without a mandatory evacuation, it's up to the renters to decided they want to stay or go when there is the threat of a major storm.

“We can't go in there and take all the outdoor furniture and put it inside for example. They have a right to that property and we have to respect that right," said Hardy.