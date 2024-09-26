Parts of Rodanthe beach closed for cleanup after multiple houses collapse

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore is currently working with a contractor to clean up nearly 20 miles of beach in Rodanthe following the collapse of numerous beach homes.

Tuesday's collapse of the home at 23039 GA Kohler Court, nicknamed "Front Row Seats," marked the third home to succumb to the Atlantic Ocean in the past week, the 10th since 2020.

Watch: 10th home collapses into the ocean in Rodanthe since 2020, 3rd in the past week

10th House Collapse in Rodanthe

"Unless the erosion stops, we don't expect that, it's been pretty continual in regard to an eroding beach, a beach that's receding, we expect more of this," David Hallac, superintendent of Cape Hatteras National Seashore told News 3's Will Thomas.

The seashore said that approximately four-tenths of a mile of the beach is closed, from GA Kohler Court through Sea Haven Drive. Additionally, there remains small debris in the water and there's no timeline of restoration for the beach at this moment.

Employees of the seashore found a urine specimen cup and parts of used feminine hygiene products on the beach, part of an ongoing issue of medical waste being found in various Delaware, Maryland and Virginia beaches.

Watch: Chincoteague, Assateague beaches closed due to 'medical waste coming ashore'

Beaches in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia closed due to medical waste coming ashore

Cape Hatteras urges visitors to wear hard-soled shoes on the beach due to the presence of debris and medial waste.