Pedestrian killed in collision with Outer Banks mail carrier vehicle: KDHPD

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A mail carrier vehicle struck and killed a man last month, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department said Wednesday.

Amy Hudler, 53, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

On May 19, around 2:00 p.m., police responded to a reported collision in the 2000 Block of Portsmouth Street. Based on initial gatherings, police say Hudler backed into 84-year-old James Hofler as he was crossing the roadway to check his mailbox.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says Hudler immediately contacted emergency services and remained on scene, cooperating with law enforcement.

Hofler suffered serious injuries and was transported to multiple medical facilities to receive emergency care. He died from his injuries on May 22.