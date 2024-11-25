Rodanthe homeowner hoping to help someone save their home amidst six collapses in 2024

RODANTHE, N.C. — Mark Schiller has owned his home in Rodanthe for four years.

“We purchased the home originally, and we purchased the extra lot between the home and the ocean to preserve our view,” said Schiller.

With six home collapses this year and 11 since 2020, Schiller feels helping potentially save a home is more important than his ocean view at the moment.

“We were like, 'Well, why don't we throw it out to somebody? Maybe they can save their home.”

Schiller wants to allow a homeowner to move their threatened home to his open lot, that sits between his home and the ocean. That includes being open to negotiation and helping out financially.

“It's costing 250 to 300 (thousand dollars) to move it and we're willing to share some of that cost with some sort of agreement. We're open to ideas. If they want to still use it, still rent it out, whatever they'd like to do, in arrangement with something with us."

Dare County tells us that this is a possibility. But a number of dialogues with the county and state would need to happen before it becomes a reality including: the person moving their house would realistically need to be able to fund the cost of moving it on their own, and a Coastal Area Management Act Program permit would also need to be obtained before anything potentially happened.

For Schiller, it remains frustrating to see a lack of immediate solutions to this issue and he just wants to help.

“Every time one goes in, you just think of the environmental impact, and you think, man, can't something be done here. Can't something (be done) to help these people out?"

A question that remains for an issue that, for the time being, is only going to get worse.

Schiller said so far he has not had anyone reach out about potentially moving their home here but encourages anyone interested to email him at Whatsisname22@gmail.com.