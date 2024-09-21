Second Rodanthe house in 2 days collapses into the ocean

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Yet another house along G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe was claimed by the ocean late Friday night, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said Saturday.

The collapse marks the second in as many days -- the ninth in four years -- as these homes once a hundred yards from the water continue to get lashed by encroaching waves.

Watch: Another Rodanthe house claimed by the ocean

Watch: Rodanthe home collapses into the ocean

The one-story home was unoccupied and no injuries were reported; however, CHNS asks residents and visitors to avoid the beach and water nearby due to debris.

"At the north end of Rodanthe and for miles to the south, the Seashore urges visitors to stay out of the water and wear hard-soled shoes when walking on the beach to avoid injuries from hazardous floating debris and nail-ridden wooden debris," CHNS said in a Facebook post.

Watch: Monitoring Rodanthe oceanfront houses

Another house just steps away collapsed early Friday morning. News 3 spoke with that homeowner, who drove three hours to Rodanthe after getting the call.

"We lose sleep over littering the beach," Paul Troy told News 3.

The issue of what to do with the structures is complex. For homeowners, it isn’t always financially feasible to move or destroy it and they are also expected to foot the bill for clean-up if it collapses.

Watching: Following up on another Rodanthe collapse

CHNS is in communication with the homeowner Saturday morning and working with a contractor to begun clean-up.