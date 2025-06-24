Outer Banks lifeguards brace for heat this week

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — The beaches in the Outer Banks will be filled with visitors this week, but even with a breeze off the ocean, the temperatures are extremely hot. Lifeguard agencies like Duck Surf Rescue prioritize making sure their guards are staying safe.

“They’re our go to people. If there's an emergency, we go straight to them. If they're not in the best conditions and in the best shape and hydrated, then we're missing a big piece of our puzzle," said Ellie Gardill, captain with Duck Surf Rescue.

The heat conditions in the Outer Banks are already having an impact on the people who have to be out on duty no matter what the weather looks like: lifeguards and first responders.

“We make sure that our water coolers are filled with water, lots of ice is in them. Every once in a while, we'll bring out some Gatorade's for the lifeguards, making sure they're getting their electrolytes. All of the lifeguard stands have umbrellas.”

It’s also important the precautions the guards are taking, are the same that they are communicating to each beachgoer.

“This morning, when I got on the radio, I said, make sure you're telling all your beach patrons, stay under shade, drink water, if you need to jump in the ocean to cool down, do it. I know that they're up here working hard to make sure that their beach and the population knows that."

It’s not just the heat, it’s the sand as well which can reach temperatures that can leave burns on the bottom of people’s and their pet's feet.

So far on Monday, Dare County EMS told News 3 that they have treated five patients due to heat exhaustion and only expect that number to go up this week.