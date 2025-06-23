Controversial N.C. shrimp trawling bill passes senate, Outer Banks continues to voice opposition

WANCHESE, N.C. — A bill with an amendment that’s targeting the shrimping industry has passed the senate. Fishing communities continue to hold their breath and feel that if this bill passes, it will be devastating to their livelihood.

“Everything I've worked for my entire life would be erased in a week," said fisherman John Silver.

"I've been a commercial fisherman for about 35 years. I started out working at fish houses, and up to owning my own boat," said fisherman Dewey Hemilright.

For John Silver, Dewey Hemilright and thousands of other fisherman, being out on the water isn't just their job, it defines them.

“For everybody that does this, they've built their entire lives around it. It makes them who they are. So this passes, who are we then," said Silver.

"I believe this industry is more than just a job. It's our heritage, it's our culture, it makes us who we are. I'm determined to protect that at all costs," said Dare County commissioner Carson Creef.

Last week, a bill originally mean to open access to flounder and red snapper fisheries was amended to include a ban on shrimp trawling. Specifically in all inshore fishing waters and within a half mile of the shoreline. It's been met with opposition from coastal governments, organizations and communities, including many who traveled to Raleigh to speak with elected officials on Wednesday. The bill was passed in the Senate last week.

“As a representative myself, I could never consider to pass any form of legislation that would put hard working American citizens and North Carolina citizens out of work. It's beyond any kind of legislation I've seen in a long time where this directly cuts off an industry in North Carolina that we've been using for over 100 years," said Creef.

"Probably one of the most overarching things, there's going to be economic devastation in communities. Loss of jobs, but your loss of access to fresh domestic seafood," said Hemilright.

Those in support of the amendment feel it aligns North Carolina with Virginia and South Carolina’s current standards and will protect North Carolina habitats for the future. Including introducing potential compensation plans for shrimp trawlers in a separate bill.

North Carolina Senator Bill Rabon saying on Tuesday, “It’s not the shrimping; it’s the damage that we do to the sounds and to the bottom. It hurts me to know that some people are going to be negatively affected by this, but the crabbers and the oyster men and the other fishermen are going to benefit positively because for every action, there's a reaction. The shrimpers can go outside; they get more money for their shrimp. On a profound basis, the shrimp are of a better quality because they're larger, and it is absolutely common sense. This is just an archaic thing that we have allowed to happen. It is going to take a lot of fortitude for people to stand up and say, ‘I really don't like it, but it is the best policy.’ At the end of the day, our challenge here is good policy, not friendships and friends at home."

Concerns have mounted about the amendment being put in the bill as well, without giving North Carolinian's a chance to voice their opinion on it.

“That the North Carolina legislative would deny both its citizens and the consumer due process to be able to educate and fight in way a bill should be done. It's just kind of unconscionable," said Hemilright.

"The RNC and the DNC both say on their platforms that they support watermen and aquaculture industry in North Carolina. Well, it doesn't appear that way to me today," said Creef.

The bill now is in the hands of the House and a decision will be made on what happens to it this week. Fishermen say they will continue speaking with elected officials about how devastating this will be for their way of life.

“I'm fortunate enough, I have a big boat, I could go in the ocean. I'd say 10%, 15% of my shrimp are caught outside to half a mile. So, I'm supposed to take an 85% pay cut on my year and only work two months out of the year. I mean, what if somebody came to you and told you that that's how you had to survive," said Silver.