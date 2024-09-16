Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityOuter Banks

Actions

Severe storm threat, tornadoes, flooding possible in coastal North Carolina Monday

Coastal North Carolina is under a level 2 threat for severe storms with tornadoes possible Monday evening
SPC Day 1.png
Severe Threats.png
Posted
and last updated

Rain is expected to move in Monday in coastal North Carolina, bringing with it the potential for severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

Coastal Carolina is under a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe storms Monday, with the rest of North Carolina under a level 1 threat.

Damaging winds are also possible.

Monday Morning Weather Webcast

Tropical Update
Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight slowly approaching the South Carolina coast. On the forecast track, the low will reach the coast of South Carolina this afternoon and then move inland across the Carolinas tonight through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before the system reaches the coast, and the low still has a chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm. Weakening is forecast after the system moves inland, and it is likely to dissipate over the Carolinas by Wednesday.

More weather stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚