The impact that housing challenges are having on the Outer Banks workforce

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — It's no secret that it's the off-season in the Outer Banks and the normal restaurant crowds have begun to die down. But many of the employees in those restaurants still live here full-time and are facing the housing challenges that come with it.

“Honestly the last year has just been absolutely insane, and I actually had to move off of the beach."

Maylen Cheek has lived in the Outer Banks for more than two decades and been a server at Hurricane Mo's for the last three. Over the past few years, the prices and availability of housing have taken their toll.

“The winters here are so tough, and you have to hibernate your money. How do you hibernate your money when your rent is going up and up and your income is not," said Cheek.

Over the years, restaurant owners have seen first hand how fast a housing arrangement can change for their employees.

“We have had people in the last three years especially, they put in their two weeks because the housing falls through. Their landlord sells their house, they can't find a place or places, they are just too expensive, too out of pocket. They just think they have to move on, they start to panic," said Arthur Richer, owner of Hurricane Mo's.

This year, Dare County created a Housing Task Force looking at addressing the issue. With members representing all areas of Dare County and what can improve for more availability of housing for the workforce.

The task force director told us one issue isn’t a lack of housing units, it’s how they’re used. Specifically relating to properties being used for short term rentals and second residences.

For Dare County, the geography of the area also comes into play, being surrounded by water doesn’t make it easy for development.

One recent potential solution that could serve as a model was passed by Nags Head’s Board of Commissioners. A focus on multi-family properties having at least three-month leases and some needing to have at least one Dare County employee living there.

It’s clear that time will tell on what can be done moving forward, but right now employees around the Outer Banks continue to feel the impact of the current status quo.