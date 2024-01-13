Travelers can expect lane closures 24 hours a day during NC-12 reconstruction

DUCK, N.C. — The Fred Smith Company, who was the contractor for the Living Shoreline and Resiliency Project, has completed the asphalt demolition on NC-12 in the project area as part of the road reconstruction portion of the project, but the town of Duck says drivers can expect lane closures as they move to the next phase.

Beginning on Sunday, the company will transition to a new work schedule where crews will be on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to expedite the time needed to complete the road reconstruction part of the project.

This change will move the project from four weeks to two weeks, reducing the amount of time vehicles drive on gravel as well as minimizing nighttime disruption, according to a spokesperson for Duck.

As a result of the schedule change, lane closures can be expected 24 hours a day throughout weekdays as well as weekends to complete the fill needed for a base layer of asphalt.

The town of Duck says the sidewalk between Cook Drive and Barrier Island Station remains closed at this time, and says the area is unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists due to it being an active construction zone with the presence of heavy equipment.

"While this change may present an inconvenience, crews will be able to prioritize continuous construction and reconstruct NC-12 ahead of schedule," a town spokesperson said in a statement.

The entire project is estimated to be completed by mid-May, but schedules may be subject to change due to weather, mechanical issues or unforeseen delays.

