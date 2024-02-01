Watch Now
1 adult, 4 children in Portsmouth displaced by fire that started in their home's dryer

Posted at 9:24 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 09:24:32-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An adult and four children are out of their home after a fire broke out.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, fire crews found a single-story home in the 100 block of Dale Dr. with smoke coming from the windows, according to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services.

Fire officials say about 32 people from Fire-Rescue responded to the fire. The fire was extinguished about half an hour after crews arrived, according to officials.

Officials say a dryer inside the home is what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family, and no injuries were reported.

