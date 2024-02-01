1 adult, 4 children in Portsmouth displaced by fire that started in their home's dryer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An adult and four children are out of their home after a fire broke out.

City of Portsmouth

Around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, fire crews found a single-story home in the 100 block of Dale Dr. with smoke coming from the windows, according to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services.

Top Stories: USS Gravely update, hiring expo, blanket drive

Fire officials say about 32 people from Fire-Rescue responded to the fire. The fire was extinguished about half an hour after crews arrived, according to officials.

Officials say a dryer inside the home is what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family, and no injuries were reported.