1 dead, dog rescued in Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is dead after a house fire in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning, according to crews.

The fire was reported on Kelly Street at approximately 8:51 a.m., and crews were on the scene by 8:55. The home was occupied by four residents, and one dog was rescued.

According to crews, the fire started in the bedroom, where they found a deceased male.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

