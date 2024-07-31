Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

12-year-old girl goes missing: Portsmouth Police

IMG_1802.JPG
Posted
and last updated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police investigators are currently looking for 12-year-old Zhinae McLaurin, was last seen on July 28, 2024, at 2:30 a.m., in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

McLaurin is described as a black girl, with black hair and blue extensions, listed at 5 feet, 8 inches and 90 pounds, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an unknown graphic on the front, blue jeans, and yellow and black Jordans.

Those with information on McLaurin's disappearance should call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

Nominate a teacher for a chance to have their school supply wish list cleared