At-large suspect who fled detectives arrested along with three other people: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A suspect who was previously at-large after fleeing detectives has been arrested, Portsmouth police said Friday.

46-year-old Shane Cullen was arrested on Wednesday. He was taken into custody after officers searched a residence in the 100 Block of Afton Parkway. This search led to additional arrests and numerous items being seized, according to Portsmouth police. This residence was being used as a place for stolen goods to be sold.

32-year-old Ryan Founds, 43-year-old Kristin Harrison and 32-year-old Arthur Taylor were arrested after the search warrant was executed, according to Portsmouth police. Police say all four suspects have 15 charges among them, including conspiracy to sell stolen good and breaking and entering.

$10,000 worth of lawn equipment, a military uniform and a rifle were among the items seized, according to the Portsmouth police.

Portsmouth police previously said Cullen was armed and dangerous when he was at-large. He was wanted for multiple car thefts, burglaries and larcenies.

Before being arrested, Cullen was involved in multiple car chases. Portsmouth police previously said Cullen was driving a U-Haul truck when detectives tried stopping him near the intersection of George Washington Highway and Elm Avenue on March 20. He proceeded to drive away, running multiple red lights, before crashing the truck and fleeing on foot.

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