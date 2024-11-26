Watch Now
Body found in burning Portsmouth dumpster had multiple gunshot wounds: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — News 3 is following through on the investigation into a body found in a burning dumpster in Portsmouth. Court records obtained by News 3 reveal the person had several gunshot wounds.

According to the court records, the body had gunshot wounds to the head, back and thigh. An autopsy also revealed bullet fragments in the person's foot.

The body was discovered on November 19 while a dumpster fire was being put out on Pepperwood Court, according to Portsmouth police.

The dumpster was on Bethel Worship Center Church's property, the pastor of the church confirmed to News 3. Investigators say someone noticed a body in the dumpster after putting the fire out.

Police are still working to identify the person killed and inform their family. Our news three investigators are pouring through these court documents now.

