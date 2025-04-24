Car club plans showcase to honor Portsmouth 10-year-old killed by stray bullet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A group of cars, many with the 757 Midnight Riders, pulled into a Portsmouth parking lot Wednesday. With a closer look, bystanders saw they featured decals bearing the name of 10-year-old Keontre Thornhill, who died a year ago from a stray bullet.

"I asked his mother if I could honor him by putting his name on my hood," said Rooster Knight of Chesapeake. "I'm going to leave my hood for personal friends that pass away, or people who have died in senseless tragedies."

Thornhill's death was senseless, the group said. The boy was struck by a stray bullet while in his home on April 26, 2024. Police said the bullet came from a fight that broke out between two teenage girls in his neighborhood.

Since then, police arrested a woman in the case, but her charge was dismissed last June. Police also said last year they wanted to speak with a man named Cleon Banks as a person of interest. Police told News 3 this month they've not spoken to Banks yet and unfortunately don't have any other updates to share about the case.

"That's why us and the community, we need answers," said Darrell "Dallas" Lyles, founder of 757 Midnight Riders, who said for the sake of the family he wants justice and healing.

Those at the impromptu gathering said they met Thornhill's family after the tragedy and grew close. Since then, they've been trying to show them they care.

"[We want to] just support the mother and the family to kind of help them heal and show them there are good hearts out here and it's not all violence. It's not all anger out in the world. There's still good people out in the world," said Michelle Lyles, 757 Midnight Riders.

"I want people to see, hey, he's honored. He was just a kid," added Knight.

Now the group is planning a showcase in honor of Thornhill. It will be held this Saturday on April 26 on the one-year anniversary of the child's death. It will run from noon to four p.m. at 364 Peninsula Ave. in Portsmouth.