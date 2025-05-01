Childbirth classes brought into Portsmouth to bridge maternal healthcare gaps

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Children's Museum in Portsmouth might seem like an unusual place to take a maternal health/childbirth class, but it's where Sentara Health is offering classes once a month. It's part of a recent push to make maternal healthcare more accessible in Portsmouth and the rest of Hampton Roads.

Moxie Watts is an expectant mother, eager for her first baby's arrival.

"I've done everything. I've installed the car seat, we've packed the hospital bag, we have the house set up, everything like that," said Watts.

She's also been to checkups and classes — including the free one at Portsmouth's Children's Museum.

"My husband pulled up to the Children's Museum and was like, 'Are we in the right place?'" Watts laughed. "But it was really comfortable."

Watts said childbirth classes have helped her and her husband prepare.

"I feel a lot more comfortable with the labor process; I was able to ask questions," said Watts.

"Did you ever hesitate to go to a childbirth or maternal health class?" asked Erika Craven, News 3 reporter.

"Oh no, I like education. I'm a prepper," responded Watts.

While she's glad for the help she's had, Iris Lundy, vice president of health and equity, diversity and inclusion at Sentara Health, explained that many mothers struggle to access care.

"It doesn't matter where you are on the socioeconomic structure, you could have a barrier to access. There is an educational barrier; can we get people out in the community in a place where you feel psychologically safe enough to receive that education? What about transportation, is there a barrier there? Some who live in Portsmouth have to come through the tunnel that is definitely a barrier and expense," said Lundy. "So we're looking at how we reduce those barriers."

Adequate maternal care from pregnancy and birth through postpartum generally leads to better outcomes for mothers and babies, according to CDC and Commonwealth Fund research.

That's as the research shows the U.S. — the high-income nation least likely to have support like home visits or paid leave — has the highest maternal death rate, with Black mothers disproportionately impacted. The majority of maternal deaths, researchers find, are preventable. News 3 has covered the topic previously.

Teresita Hammond, BSN, RNC-OB, a labor and delivery nurse at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, has been a part of the push to improve outcomes and access as she helps teach the classes out in the community.

"We're in a relaxed environment; I think people are drawn to that," she said.

She wants to set every family up for success.

"We have to be there when they need us. It takes a village. Every woman deserves to be seen. Every woman deserves to be heard. And every woman deserves to be believed," said Hammond.

Of course, that's what Watts wants too as she looks forward to what the next chapter brings.

"We're just really excited to spend time with the baby," said Watts.

The classes at the Children's Museum are just some of the efforts to extend resources beyond hospital walls. For more information, visit Sentara Health's website.