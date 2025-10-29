Finding their voices: How Portsmouth schools empower deaf and hard of hearing students to thrive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Inside Portsmouth Public Schools, students who are deaf or hard of hearing are finding their voices and thriving, thanks to a dedicated team of teachers, interpreters, and supportive families.

For Angelina Abbott, a teacher of the deaf with the district, the work goes far beyond classroom lessons.

“I love the relationships that we’re able to build with the kids because we follow them throughout the years,” Abbott said. “Just to watch that progress, it’s a blessing.”

Abbott, who has taught in Portsmouth for 23 years, says her passion for the work began in high school.

Inspired by her mother and grandfather, both educators, she fell in love with American Sign Language and decided to teach children with hearing differences.

Today, Abbott and her colleagues ensure every deaf or hard of hearing student receives the support they need to access the curriculum fully.

Interpreters are introduced early, teachers receive training, and all students are encouraged to participate in every aspect of school life, from field trips to after-school clubs.

“We never look at their disability as a disability, it’s an ability,” Abbott said. “They just learn differently, and we run with that.”

One of Abbott’s current students, Lakeview Elementary School fourth grader Ja’kiylah Thomas, has been working with her since first grade. Over the years, Thomas has made remarkable progress, not only academically, but also in her communication and self-advocacy skills. Abbott says learning when and how to use an interpreter has helped Ja’kiylah grow into a confident, capable student.

For Valentina Tobon, an educational interpreter, the work is deeply personal.

“I just really enjoy the experience here with the students, with my co-workers, just being together,” Tobon said.

Growing up with deaf parents, Tobon understands the importance of bridging the gap between the deaf and hearing worlds. She sees her role as being “the voice and personality” of her students, ensuring they can express themselves freely and feel included.

“It’s important that everyone has access to communication,” Tobon said. “Portsmouth schools have been really great and supportive, and I hope others will learn more about how we support all our students.”

Both Abbott and Tobon emphasize that family engagement, through regular conferences, parent nights, and open communication, is key to student success and building a supportive community.

“The goal is for all students to succeed and be successful when they get out of here, because we’re not going to be here forever. Once they graduate, we kind of graduate with them," Abbott said.

In Portsmouth, communicating across differences isn’t just a goal; it’s a standard. Every student is seen, included, and allowed to shine.