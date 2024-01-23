Flood walls helping Norfolk Naval Shipyard combat sea level rise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rising sea levels have an impact on Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

A relatively new set of flood walls has been built - something that's important not only to the shipyard, but to the Navy, and ultimately the world, especially in light of global events.

“We’ve had those higher water levels," said Norfolk Naval Shipyard Operations Officer Capt. Lawrence Brandon, gesturing to a part of the shipyard that has been flooded in the past.

He knows just how much of an obstacle it can be at the shipyard.

“I’ve been bellybutton deep here several times here in the shipyard when the events are significant enough, and I’m six-foot-three," Brandon said. "So for those that are a little bit more vertically challenged, it definitely can become a handful."

He said water has also caused cars in a parking lot to float around and get damaged.

It means putting in a lot of work when a big storm brings the risk of flooding.

“As we’re making those preparations to prepare for the water event, and then once the event is completed to put that stuff away, what we’re not doing is we’re not delivering warships back to the Navy," Brandon explained.

That will change thanks to a nearly $50 million project that built 1.5 miles of protective barrier.

It includes a roughly five-foot-high wall around dry dock four and a three to four-foot-high wall that surrounds the shipyard’s industrial area.

“We’ve got a lot of things from a global perspective that really requires the United States, the Navy, to provide stability and to supply or provide a presence for the world," Brandon emphasized. "So having those warships, allowing us the presence and the capacity to protect our shipping lanes and to protect our allies, are of the utmost importance at this time."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, sea level rise is primarily due to ocean water expanding as it gets warmer and the melting of land-based ice.

To try to adapt to climate change, the Navy has developed a plan called Climate Action 2030 with multiple goals and efforts.

It includes a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 65% department-wide by 2030 and efforting climate-informed decision making.

“Now, we’ve learned more about sea level rise and flooding, so I think we’ve become better with codes and policies to incorporate this into our daily planning," Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Community Planning Liaison Officer Brian Ballard said.

He said when dealing with flooding, the community is also a big part of the decision-making process.

“We depend on the community for access to our bases, for our utilities," Ballard explained. "Our sailors and families live in the communities, so it’s really important that we have close communication."

A relationship, he says, is really good.