Former Professional Boxer Mentors Portsmouth Youth and Builds Stronger Community at Brikhouse Boxing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former professional boxer Mike Duzant is using his experience in the ring to mentor youth and build a stronger community at Brikhouse Boxing Gym in Portsmouth.

Working alongside gym owner Brik Wiley, Duzant is helping to create a safe place where kids across the 757 area can stay active, learn, and grow.

"Boxing was my savior," Duzant said.

For Duzant, the sport provided a chance to overcome challenges and stay on a positive path.

"Boxing was my get out of jail free card," Duzant said.

Before returning to Portsmouth, Duzant served in the military, showing an early commitment to service.

"I actually was in the Navy and I got orders to report to Portsmouth Naval Hospital. I was nuclear med technician," Duzant said.

Duzant, who fought alongside boxing legend Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, now helps promote fights and mentor young athletes.

"Me and Pea were the only ones that won well Pea never lost, but I never lost either representing Virginia," Duzant said.

At Brikhouse, young athletes compete across Virginia, honing their skills in the gym and the ring. Amateur fights are held at a local YMCA, while professional fights take place at the Portsmouth casino, giving fighters real goals to work toward.

"Maybe something in the water Virginia has great athletes," Duzant said.

Duzant believes the area has untapped potential for future champions.

"You have Pernell Whitaker the Best of all time you know, Keyshawn Davis and they could have more. If it was highlighted a little more if it was if it was profiled a little more," Duzant said.

"I tell everybody there’s no programs so the real world champions are playing basketball somewhere," Duzant said.

Beyond boxing, the gym is deeply rooted in the community. Brikhouse partners with the Portsmouth Police Department, Portsmouth United, PAL, the Edward Brown Foundation, and local churches to provide mentorship, structure, and safe outlets for youth.

From Easter egg hunts to clothing drives and school supply giveaways, the gym is focused on building more than just fighters.

"I fell in love with Portsmouth," Duzant said.

"I would like all 7 cities to know Brikhouse boxing wow they do the pro fights, they do the amateur fights, they help the community, they give back to different programs," Duzant said.

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