Grove Church hosts suicide awareness walk at Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than 50 community members walked the trails of Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve in Portsmouth to send a powerful message: every life has value.

Grove Church organized the inaugural walk to break the silence around mental health struggles and suicide.

Taylor Britt, one of the walkers, said the turnout spoke for itself.

"Walking for a cause, I feel like looking around and seeing all the people that came out shows the importance of this event. Suicide is so common. Everyone knows at least one person has been impacted if not themselves, so I just wanted to come out here, walk and show support," Britt said.

Fellow walker Deja Reese said her reasons for participating were deeply personal.

"I'm here for my family and friends that have committed suicide or think about it. I'm just here to spread awareness and let them know that we are here for them," Reese said.

Pastor Dr. Melvin O. Marriner of Grove Church said the strong turnout reinforced the church's core message.

"Every life matters, and even those who think they're less important, they matter the most," Marriner said.

Marriner said he hopes the event will spark ongoing conversations about mental health support throughout the Portsmouth community.

"We have a lot of people out here today and I hope that really translates into us taking time with each other and filling the needs of other people and sharing our own experiences - not being afraid and walking into fear to share our own personal stories or struggles," Marriner said.

For Marriner, the timing of the walk carries special spiritual significance during what he calls a week of choosing hope.

"Special week because we're having people to choose life over death in Deuteronomy chapter 30, so God presents the opportunities to choose every day, and the power of life is to make a choice," Marriner said.

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