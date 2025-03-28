Watch Now
Juvenile boy hurt in shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A juvenile boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Portsmouth on Friday, according to the city's police department.

Police say around 5 p.m., officers were sent to the 200 block of Dale Drive for a reported shooting. There, they found a boy who had been shot.

At this time, police haven't shared how old the juvenile is or what his current condition is.

It's unclear what led to the violence, and police say this is an active investigation.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

