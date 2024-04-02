Watch Now
Lane closures in place on West Norfolk Bridge following tractor-trailer crash

Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 12:15:03-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Lane closures are in place on the West Norfolk Bridge following a tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday, according to VDOT.

Drivers on VA-164 East on the bridge in Portsmouth should expect delays as crews work on clearing the crash, according to VDOT. As of 11:40 a.m., all east lanes are closed, and a detour is in place, VDOT says.

As crews continue their work, drivers should avoid taking the Midtown Tunnel from Portsmouth into Norfolk, as the crash has caused miles-long delays.

We're working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash and how it happened. We'll update this article accordingly.

