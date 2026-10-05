Man shot, killed after trying to break into Shoreline Drive home: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home on Shoreline Drive early Monday morning, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Around 3:25 a.m., Portsmouth police officers arrived at the 3700 block of shoreline Drive on the report of a shooting after a break-in. Officers say they found a man who had been shot, and he was declared dead at the scene.

A PPD spokesperson told News 3 the dead person was the individual who tried to break into the home, so the department is not looking for a suspect.

This is an active investigation.

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