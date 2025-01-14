Mercy Chefs distribute meals in California in response to wildfires

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Mercy Chefs arrived in California Sunday to distribute meals to victims, volunteers, firefighters and other first responders affected by the wildfires in California.

Reports say at least 24 people have been killed and more than 10,000 people are still under evacuation orders.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Task Force 2 members, Mercy Chefs head south in response to Debby

Virginia Task Force 2 members to aid in response to Hurricane Debby

"Our team has mobilized quickly to serve hot, chef-prepared meals to affected communities,” said Nick Beckman, director of logistics for Mercy Chefs. “We are grateful for the opportunity to feed body and soul during this incredibly challenging time. We stand alongside those who are rebuilding their lives in the wake of these fires."

In addition to their efforts in California, Mercy Chefs are also serving those in western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene.