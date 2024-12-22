Missy Elliott hosts second annual toy giveaway at Portsmouth's Children Museum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A hometown hero returned to Portsmouth to host a toy giveaway at the Portsmouth Children's Museum on Saturday.

Grammy-award-winning rapper Missy Elliott partnered with local nonprofit Forkids, the Portsmouth Children's Museum, and the Commonwealth's Attorney's office to put on this celebration.

Elliott donated over $60,000 in toys and gift cards.

Each child submitted a wish list to get their gift request fulfilled. The families who participated also got a $350 gift card per child to ease financial stress during the holidays.