Multiple people arrested, charged after latest "street takeover" in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Multiple people arrested, charged on Dec. 22 after latest "street takeover" in Portsmouth; street racing ongoing issue in the city.

“I hear it, mainly it seems like, on the weekends," Portsmouth resident Errick White said about street racing.

Video from a News 3 viewer for a story we did in 2022 shows what can happen during what police call a “street takeover.”

White lives near the intersection of Airline Blvd. and Greenwood Dr., where the video was taken.

“I’m just concerned that they could come through one of the fences and hit one of my neighbors’ houses. I just thank God it hasn’t happened and pray that it stops to happen," White said.

On Dec. 22, Portsmouth Police responded to the intersection of Garwood Ave. and Elmhurst Ln. for similar activity.

Since then, police said, several people involved were tracked to Suffolk, arrested, and charged with reckless driving.

“I’m appreciative that Chief Jenkins has now changed his posture and has another tone as to how he’s approaching this," pastor and Portsmouth community activist Barry Randall-Jenkins said.

He said he feels safer now knowing police are cracking down.

“I believe with this new, upcoming city council in Portsmouth, the citizens of Portsmouth can rest assured that we may now be a safe city," said Randall-Jenkins.

Newly-elected Portsmouth City Council member Bill Dodson said cracking down on crime is a big focus for council.

“We definitely need to get it under control. It’s not acceptable, and we’re so glad the police department has decided to take the initiative, especially with this case that we’re seeing this week," Dodson explained.

In a news release about the street takeover arrests, police said "We will not tolerate reckless and unlawful behavior that puts our community at risk.”

News 3 reached out to police Thursday afternoon for more information on how they plan to address this problem, but no one was available.