Police in Portsmouth searching for missing 18-year-old woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing woman, 18-year-old , Aleigha Falcone last seen on Wednesday, September 18.

Here's the information Portsmouth police shared:

Investigators are searching for 18-year-old Aleigha Falcone. She is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes; she is described as 5’2 and 135 pounds. Aleigha Falcone has homemade tattoos of a red star on her hand and the date of birth of her mother on her wrist.

Portsmouth Police Department

She was last seen at 4 a.m. on September 18, 2024, in the 60 block of Bolling Road, wearing a black hoodie with blue and red Christmas-themed pants.

We urge those with information on their whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.