Police search for suspect vehicle after deadly Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help after a shooting early Saturday left one person dead and three others injured.

Officers responded to a call around 1:05 a.m. Sept. 6 at the intersection of Dahlia and Manly Streets, between Portsmouth Boulevard and Elliott Avenue. When they arrived, police found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced one victim dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Detectives with the Major Crime Unit say they are searching for a silver or gray 2025 Kia K4 sedan with an unknown license plate number. Police say the vehicle’s front passenger door has permanent damage.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details about the suspect or victims have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip through the “P3 Tips” app, or visit www.portscrimeline.com. Tips that lead to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property could result in a cash reward of up to $1,500.