Police share surveillance video showing suspects of Towne Point Road shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are sharing surveillance video in hopes of identifying suspects in a shooting on Towne Point Road Sunday.

The video, shown below, shows a male and a female in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. Police have identified them both as suspects.

Watch: Surveillance video of Towne Point Road shooting suspects

Police shared the following suspect descriptions:



Male wearing a black hoodie with a white Nike emblem, a black beanie with white lettering, and faded black skinny jeans with a tear in the knee.

Portsmouth Police Department

Female wearing her hair in two space buns or puffs, a black zip-up hoodie, black sweatpants, and a red purse with red slippers or boots.

Portsmouth Police Department

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:16 a.m., police say. Two males were seriously injured in the shooting. They were both taken to the hospital.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting www.portscrimeline.com.